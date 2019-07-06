Not everything can be seen as just black or white, but if you saw our two dogs running through the woods, those are the colors that would jump out at you. Gideon, the black dog, and Shiloh, the white dog, are rescue dogs. We know little about their backgrounds.

Gideon is my dog. He is an Australian Shepherd, border Collie mix and is sleek, and fast and magnificent! He has melt-away chocolate brown eyes and is, for the most part, quiet and reserved. He was crate trained when we adopted him and he refused to get out of his crate for the first four days. When he finally ventured forth, he would lie on his soft bed in our bedroom, but would not come into the remainder of the house.

One time, when my husband was working long hours, I was so lonely for some company that I brought his bed into the kitchen and leashed him to the leg of the table. In less than a few minutes, he jumped up and dragged the table across the floor in an attempt to get back to his “safe haven.”

Slowly, Gideon began to trust us and will now happily roam about inside and out. He doesn’t seem aggressive, but one time in the woods, he took down a jackrabbit and, another time, he almost caught a young deer.

Shiloh came from “down river” and was abused by her owner’s boyfriend. He was possibly a skateboarder or roller-blader. She doesn’t discriminate. She would go after the heels of either, given the opportunity.

She was 18 months old when we got her from Rescue Ranch. She is an Australian Shepherd, Red Heeler mix with steely blue eyes, auburn markings, and tight muscles. She is beautiful and she knows it. She is a diva.

When I picked her up at the shelter she used my SUV as a trampoline, jumping from the back to the second seat to the front seat next to me, repeating this unexpected activity until we arrived home.

Shiloh is a “full on dog.” She ripped apart two sets of seatbelts, lacerated her innards by eating bones in the woods, and helped herself to a loaf of bread and cube of butter when we attempted to leave her alone in the house. In addition to barking aggressively when she sees other dogs, she often whines obnoxiously. I would have returned the merchandise, but Shiloh made the mistake of falling head over heels in love with my husband. Unfortunately, the feeling was mutual.

We got a second dog so Gideon would have a friend. To my dismay, within a week, they ran off together! Shiloh dug a huge hold under their fenced enclosure and they were gone for a day. I was frantic! Somehow, weak, weary and wet, they made it back home.

Although the two dogs have opposing personalities, and coloration, they have been good for each other. We keep them leashed now and they walk in unison in parks and on our path in the woods.They curl up together when we watch TV, or read, or listen to music. They are an intricate part of our lives. They trust us. We adore them.

We will probably outlive our faithful pair. My husband wants Shiloh to be buried in the woods. I hope to have Gideon cremated and nestled next to me when I pass away. Until then, we will continue to wake up each day wondering what adventures await the four of us.