Several buildings have experienced ceiling and drywall damage, file cabinets and bookshelves were knocked over and glass broken.

College Administrators at Cerro Coso Community College have confirmed that the Ridgecrest campus has sustained substantial damage as a result of the recent 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes.

Although the buildings weathered the movement, similar to other buildings and businesses in the area, several buildings have experienced ceiling and drywall damage, computers and printers are strewn about, T-bar ceilings have collapsed, file cabinets and bookshelves were knocked over, and glass broken.

“We are very fortunate the college was closed for the holiday in light of the damage we have sustained,” said Cerro Coso President Jill Board.

The college was on summer hours and is closed on Fridays. The staff were off for the holiday and looking forward to a nice long weekend.

“It is nice that the staff and students could focus on their own families and homes during a major crisis like this,” said Board.

Kern Community College District Chancellor, Thomas Burke, immediately approved the recommendation to maximize risk management and close all buildings until further assessment of the damage could be made.

“It is disheartening to see the main building in this state after having just moved back after a 3 year remodel project,” said Board, “but the safety of our staff, students, and communities is our main priority.”

Experts have been called in to survey the damage and inform the college’s next steps.

Cerro Coso has CLOSED the Ridgecrest campus on Monday, July 8, 2019. This includes the Child Development Center. The campus will remain closed until structural safety is confirmed.

“Despite the damage, on behalf of the entire CCCC community, I want to thank all of those who have come to the aid of our cities at this critical time. Our thoughts are with everyone in Ridgecrest and the surrounding areas affected by these earthquakes,” concluded Board.