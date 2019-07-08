“Each employee at COS plays an important role in the lives of our students and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Stephen Schoonmaker, Superintendent/President.

College of the Siskiyous recognized fourteen staff members for their years of service to the College during the annual Staff Appreciation Day held May 31.

“Each employee at COS plays an important role in the lives of our students and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Stephen Schoonmaker, Superintendent/President. “We are more than just friends and colleagues who care about one another; we view each other as family and we care deeply about working together to provide exemplary service to our community. Celebrating our staff and recognizing their commitment to this College is critically important!”

COS staff recognized this year were: Monique Gonzales, Brynn Fogerty, Chris Wehman, and Janette Harris (5 years of service); Lori Nelson, Stephanie Wroten, Nancy Coughlin, Ryan Gailbraith, and Maria Ferrasci (10 years of service); Richard Giordanengo and Larry Glenn (15 years of service); Vickie Donaldson and Kelly Groppi (30 years of service); and, Marcia Eblen (35 years of service).

The event, organized by the Staff Development Committee (Brynn Fogerty, Kelly Groppi, Ty Speck, Stephanie Wroten, and Mary Mericle), included a professional development session with guest speaker, fun games, lunch, and service recognition awards. The day was capped off with a raffle of prizes for each employee in attendance.