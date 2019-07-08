Driver of Ford swerves to avoid stopped traffic, hits Toyota

One man was fatally injured and two others injured in a collision on Highway 46 in Lost Hills Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway patrol said the crash took place just after 3 p.m. when one driver failed to notice traffic slowing in front of him and swerved into the opposing lane.

According to the CHP, Thomas Schaiterer, 22, of Upland, was eastbound on the highway just east of Lost Hills Road at about 40 miles per hour when"he took his attention away from the road."

He looked back at the road,saw traffic stopped in front of him and turned his 2015 Ford to the left and into the path of an oncoming 2007 Toyota driven by a 72-year-old Teodomiro Torres Ponce of Watsonville.

The left front of Schaiterer's vehicle struck the left front of the Toyota.

Ponce suffered major injuries and he was airlifted to Kern Medical where he died about three hours after the accident.

His name has not been released.

A passenger in the Toyota, Yolonda Ponce, 66, also of Watsonville, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.

Schaiterer suffered minor injuries.

All three were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.