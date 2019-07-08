The Ridgecrest DMV will be closed Monday as the building is inspected for any potential structural damage, and repairs are made after Friday's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, according to a news release.

As a result of the closure, all appointments scheduled at the office will be honored at nearby field offices.

All customers who were scheduled to come in are being contacted and will be able to make a new appointment for a return visit. All online services will remain available at www.dmv.ca.gov during the closure.

"The Department, and all staff at the Ridgecrest office appreciate the community's understanding during this time," the DMV stated in the news release.