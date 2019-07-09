The bookings are public record provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and reflect only the initial actions taken by law enforcement in the course of their duty. This information is not intended to comment on the guilt or innocence of those listed, nor is it an indication of the final disposition of these cases.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office reported the following:

May 3

• Jackson David Maddock, 26 of Happy Camp, was charged with failure to appear on felony charges.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a parole violation and violating an order that prevents domestic violence.

May 4

• Michael Lee Wilson, 48 of Yreka, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, failing to appear on felony charges and dissuading a witness.

• Cassandra Lynne McCreery, 19 of White Settlement, Texas, was charged with exhibiting a deadly weapon, not a firearm; and terrorizing.

• William Eric Waterman, 48 of Mount Shasta, was charged with violating an order to prevent domestic violence.

• Edward Craig Stevens, 33 of Fort Worth, Texas, was charged with a DUI.

• Matthew Thomas Stewart, 37 of Montague, was charged with failure to appear after written promise,

• Frank Maurice Ramirez, 41 of Dunsmuir, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Jennifer Lavern McDaniel, 44 of Weed, was charged with providing false ID to specific police officers and failure to appear after written promise.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business and theft.

• Steven James Howatt, 68 of Mount Shasta, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Naomi Tawn Vogelsang, 42 of Weed, was charged with personal property theft, shoplifting and possessing a controlled substance.

May 5

• Patrick Dillon Conner, 27 of Concord, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and vandalism.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

• Max Lynn Cramer, 29 of Yreka, was charged with failure to appear after written promise.

• James Charles Rice, 31 of Montague, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• John Anthony Thomas, 50 of Grenada, was charged with possessing a controlled substance and loitering.

• Raymond Moreno Flores, 78 of Montague, was charged with a DUI.

May 6

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

• Joseph Daniel Gordon, 45 of Dunsmuir, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Erica Pilar Sanchez, 32 of Yreka, was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge, personal property theft and petty theft.

• Jose Trinidad Garcia Elias, 48 of Baypoint was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%

• James Earl Williams, 39 of Weed, was charged with the transport/etc. for sale of a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, and driving under the influence of a combination of any drug or alcohol.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with petty theft.

May 7

• Matthew Joseph Britton, 30 of Yreka, was charged with petty theft.

• Dustin August Shallcross, 47 of Dunsmuir, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, and failing to appear after written promise.

• Gene Hampton Kutzer, 41 of Greenview, was charged with a DUI; Commercial vehicle 0.4%

• Ryan Eugene Brooks, 53 of Yreka, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc, and for violating an order to prevent domestic violence.

• Heather Renee Gonzales, 43 of Happy Camp, was charged with a probation violation, failing to appear on felony charges, and failing to appear after written promise.

• Bob Austin Nylund, 42 of Weed, was charged with failing to register as a transient within thirty days.

May 8

• Matthew Chauncey Cooper, 60 of Weed, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/co-habitant.

• Steven Edward Sterling, 41 of Magalia, was charged with failing to appear after written promise, and a post release community service violation.

• Michael Jesse McConnell-Harrison, 25 of Happy Camp, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Robert Francis Glenn, 60 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/co-habitant, battery on a custodial officer, obstruction of a public officer, and vandalism.

• Roger Lee Culver, 30 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Joan Ellen Rainwater, 37 of Reno, Nev., was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

May 9

• Tory May Nance, 24 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise and a probation violation.

• Roger Lee Culver, 30 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%

• Joel David Starr, 35 of Redding, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Dakota Two Feathers Thom-Eustad, 24 of Yreka, was charged with providing police officers with false information, providing false identification, a probation violation and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Jacob Fernandez Mendoza, 36 of Midland, Ore., was charged with a DUI with priors, and driving without a license.

May 10

• Erica Danielle Padilla, 30 of Yreka, was charged with failure to appear after written promise.

• Nicholas Robert Breazeale, 28 of Pittsburg, was charged with petty theft.

• Jason Paul Gerow, 32 of Montague, was charged with failure to appear after written promise.

• Ricky Manuel Jaramillo, 39 of Redding, was charged with force with a deadly weapon, not a firearm with great bodily injury; grand theft, conspiracy, and evading police with disregard for safety.

• Justin Ashvin Chudgar, 47 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI; 0.08% and a probation violation.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

May 11

• Jesslynn Chana Rose Guzman, 21 of Tulaip, Wash., was arrested on a fugitive warrant.

• Anthony Joshua Armstrong, 34 of Fort Jones, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Mikayla Ann Carabello-Olson, 21 of Marysville, Wash., was charged with evading police with disregard to safety, providing police with false identification, driving without a license, driving while addicted, and impersonation.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

• Marilyn Lois Trevino, 66 of Montague, was charged with brandishing a firearm or replica, and trespassing.

• Nicole Amber Mcnew, 24 of Mount Shasta, was charged with obstruction/etc of a public officer, and a probation violation.

• Juan Llerenas Arzac, 64 of Gridley, was charged with a DUI.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

May 12

• Tyler Joseph BollenbachGrimes, 23 of Weed, was charged with possession of a billy club or baton.

• Michael Allen Coombs, 31 of Mount Shasta, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Christie Kaye Coykendall, 42 of Redwood City, was charged with reckless driving and vehicle theft.

• Jeffrey Leonard Carr, 49 of Pacifica, was charged with vehicle theft.

• Melissa Maxine Rakisits, 34 of Grenada, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, and possessing a narcotic controlled substance.

• Trevor Burton Phillips, 39 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a DUI.

• Robert Rainbow Nelson, 47 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on a public business.

• Micah Jon Sims, 36 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Charles Edward Cera, 39 of Montague, was charged with trespassing on a public business and obstruction/etc of a public officer.