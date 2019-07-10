Dolores “Dode” Lucille Cheney passed away at home on June 28, 2019 at the age of 92.

Born and raised in Dunsmuir, California, Dode worked various jobs including a telephone operator, and head lifeguard at the Dunsmuir pool where she taught swimming lessons and junior/senior lifesaving. In her later years, she looked forward to senior lunches and loved bingo.

She is survived by her son, Tom Cheney (Linda); grandchildren Beau Cheney and Tawna Cheney-Franco, and six great-grandchildren.

At her request, no services will be held.