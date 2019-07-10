Wyatt Rodart, battling cancer, throws opening pitch at L.A. Dodger game

A young Taft boy with an incurable brain tumor got his shot at the big leagues last week.

Wyatt Rodart threw out the first pitch on July 2 as the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was made possible after multiple people referred him to the Dodger Blue Wish program, which grants wishes for children and adult with life threatening illnesses, said his mother Chrissy Rodart.

"He took the field for batting practice, met with some players, got a few autographs, and then took to the mound to open the game with the first pitch!" she said. "He threw to his favorite Dodger player, Cody Bellinger!"

Wyatt was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) on May 2. It is a rare and terminal disease with a fast growing, inoperable brain tumor with no cure.

Wyatt was accompanied to the game by his parents, Chrissy and Jake Rodart, and bother Carson. There was also a group and family and friends who joined them.

"Wyatt has been blessed with this opportunity to help ensure he can live his best life," Chrissy Rodart said. "While experiencing such a wonderful night at the ball fields, the hope was to bring awareness to this dreadful disease. With fans decked out in #livelikewyatt #defeatDIPG gear, all throughout the stands, we hope to have done that!"