It's unknown if it is linked to missing person

The Kern County Sheriff has confirmed that the body found on 25 Hill Wednesday morning is that of an adult male.

The Sheriff does have a report of a man missing from the South Taft area for several weeks.

However, they are unable to confirm if the body found is related to the missing person case.

The body was found about 8:40 a.m., the Sheriff said, and the Coroner's Office will determine the identity, and cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.





