The complete list of offices up for election and qualifications for office can be found on the Siskiyou County Elections website, www.sisqvotes.org.

There are several elected positions on special districts across Siskiyou County that are up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election. Those who wish to run for one of the posts must file paperwork with the Siskiyou County Clerk by Aug. 9.

Positions are available on the following special districts: Butte Valley Fire Protection District, Dunsmuir Fire Protection District, Gazelle Fire Protection District, Grenada Fire Protection District, Hornbrook Fire Protection District, Scott Valley Fire Protection District, Grenada Sanitation District, Happy Camp Sanitation District, Callahan Water District, Sawyers Bar Water District, Big Springs Irrigation District, Butte Valley Irrigation District, Grenada Irrigation District, Montague Water Conservation District, Scott Valley Irrigation District and the Scott Valley and Shasta Valley Watermaster District.

Those interested in running for one of the district board positios must meet the specific qualifications for the office and complete and file paperwork at the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office during the candidate filing period, which is Monday, July 15 through Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Filling out the necessary paperwork takes approximately 45 minutes.

The Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office is located at 510 N. Main Street, Yreka; office hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For further information, contact the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office at 842-8084 or email Laura Bynum at laura@sisqvotes.org.