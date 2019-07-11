It’s summer and millions of families are enjoying our nation’s beaches, forests, and mountains before the school season begins. If you’re on vacation this summer, know that you can access Social Security’s online services anywhere you have an internet connection.

Our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices help you plan for the future. We’re constantly expanding our online services to give you freedom and control in how you wish to conduct business with us. You can go online to:

• Use our benefits planners to help you better understand your Social Security protections

• Find out if you qualify for benefits

• Estimate your future retirement benefits to help you plan for your financial future

• Apply for retirement or Medicare quickly and easily

• Open your personal my Social Security account

A “my Social Security” account is the most versatile tool available. If you don’t receive benefits yet, you can:

• Get your Social Security Statement to review your earnings and make sure they’re recorded correctly

• Get a benefit verification letter to prove you don’t receive Social Security benefits or that you applied but haven’t received an answer yet

• Request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements

• Check the status of your application or appeal a decision

If you receive benefits, you can:

• Change your address and phone number

• Get a benefit verification letter to prove you receive Social Security benefits Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare

• Change your direct deposit information

• Request a replacement Medicare card

• Request a replacement Social Security card if you meet certain requirements

• Get a replacement Benefit Statement (SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S) for tax purposes

Sharing these online services with family and friends can make a difference in their lives. Many people still don’t know about all the business they can do online with Social Security. If they have any questions, they can always start at www.socialsecurity.gov or go to our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices.