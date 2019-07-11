Bowe Cleveland's attorney seeking $45 million in damages after verdict

A Kern County jury has found Taft Union High School, its former assistant principal and others negligent in the 2013 on-campus shooting that injured student Bowe Cleveland.

A total of six TUHS employees were found negligent by the jury.

The convicted shooter, Bryan Oliver, and his mother were also found negligent.

The jury found the school and Angelo acted negligently and ignored warning signs Oliver was a danger to other students.

Cleveland's attorney, Daniel Rodriguez, alleged during the trial that Angelo failed to act on concerns raised and failed to forward information to other school officials prior to the Oliver's attack on Cleveland in a science classroom.

Oliver brought a shotgun onto the campus on Jan. 10, 2013 and shot and critically injured Cleveland before he was talked into putting the gun down.

Cleveland underwent multiple surgeries to repair injuries from the close-range shotgun blast.

A second phase of the trial is underway to determine the amount of damages to be awarded.

Rodriguez is seeking damages totaling $45 million.