Copper wire, cable and batteries stolen

Rural Crime Investigations Unit detectives are investigating three thefts in the Taft area.

• Between July 1 at 3:30 p.m. and July 2 at 9:30 a.m, unknown suspects stole approximately 800 feet of AUT 1 copper wire from a pole located on an oil lease near Reserve Road. If anyone has any information, contact Detective Corey Stacy at 661-392-6006 or StacyC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00105909.

• Between May 31 at 5 p.m.and July 3 at 9:20 a.m. hours, unknown suspects cut approximately 500 feet of 3⁄4 inch cable from an oil lease located in the 28000 block of Taft Highway. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019- 00106458.

• Sometime between July 3 at 1 p.m. and July 8 at 7 a.m., unknown suspects stole four 34/78 Optima Red Top 12 volt batteries from an oil rig located off 25 Hill Road. Contact Stacy with any information. Refer to case #2019-00109248.







