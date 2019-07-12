Multi-talented Lindsay is an abstract photographer, owner of Elemental Framing and gallery curator for the Siskiyou Arts Museum. Lindsay can be seen riding her motorcycle with her boy dog named Sue in the side car.

“I recently made this Avocado Coleslaw for a barbecue at our house. I wanted to make a healthy version that still had the creamy & crunchy texture. It was delicious and can be used with a variety of different veggies,” said Lindsay Hanley.

Ingredients

Half head purple cabbage - shredded

Half head green cabbage shredded

1 cup carrots - shredded

1 ripe avocado - seeded and peeled

1 clove of garlic

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Quarter cup lime juice

large pinch of kosher salt

large pinch of pepper

Directions

Blend the avocado, garlic, maple syrup, vinegar, lime juice, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor until smooth. Place the cabbage and carrots in a large bowl add the dressing, toss well and serve.

