Contestants are encouraged to enter early. Rules and entry forms are on the web or in the fair office!

The Wonderland Distributing Redneck Roundup presented by Banner Bank will be back Friday Night, Aug. 9. The Sousa Ready Mix Quaderator, the Advantage Paving Ranch Quad Barrels, The Evans Building & Excavating Racing Quad Barrels and the Northwest Farm Credit Sled race will be sure to bring loads of entertainment to this year’s Siskiyou Golden Fair, which runs from Aug. 7-11. New for 2019, a Female Redneck will be crowned along with the male Redneck champion in the Dustin Brown Landscaping winners circle.

“The Redneck Roundup is the best $5 online ticket in the fair industry, buy online and save a buck” stated CEO Cliff Munson, “The Jefferson State Stampede Committee will be running the show again this year and it promises to be action packed!”

For entry forms, more information or tickets, go online at www.sisqfair.com or call the fair office at 842-2767.