The Siskiyou Arts Museum in Dunsmuir will “Celebrate Water in All of Its Forms” at its next exhibit, “Ebb & Flow,” with an opening reception this Saturday, July 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The significance of our water sources is becoming increasingly important due to climate change, wild fires and pollution,” according to a press release regarding the event. “This past winter brought an abundance of snow to our region, which made for an active winter, a beautiful spring with impressive waterfalls, high river flows, full lakes, and a very white Mount Shasta.”

“Ebb & Flow” is an open call exhibit. SAM invited area artists to submit their artwork, including painting, fabric arts, sculpture, assemblage, printmaking, encaustic, drawing, collage, photography, and more.

“We’re even expecting poetry with water-related themes,” the release states.

After Saturday’s reception, the exhibit will continue in the Museum Space through Sept. 7.

SAM thanked Dunsmuir resident Peter Arth and the friends & family of Cynthia Henderson who are co-sponsoring this art exhibit.

SAM is a member and volunteer supported non-profit art gallery and gift shop, located at 5824 Dunsmuir Ave. Summer hours are Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, stop in during business hours, follow SAM on Facebook, visit www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, or call (530) 235-4711.