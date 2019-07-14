The bookings are public record provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and reflect only the initial actions taken by law enforcement in the course of their duty. This information is not intended to comment on the guilt or innocence of those listed, nor is it an indication of the final disposition of these cases.

une 1

• Travis Robert Baker, 26 of Weed, was charged with possession of unlawful paraphernalia, and a probation violation.

• Hailey Joann Estep, 19 of Yreka, was charged with battery.

• James Arthur Bristol, 55 of Grenada, was charged with possessing a controlled substance.

June 2

• Bethany Ruth Moran, 27 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a probation violation.

• Raymond Dean Mardock, 50 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI.

• Andrew Rogers, 40 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.

• Elzie Jane Hernandez, 32 of Seiad Valley, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.

• Aaron Matthew Comer, 38 of Dunsmuir, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

June 3

• Vicki Jean Putnam, 44 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise and failure to appear on misdemeanor charges.

• Jasper Dominique Glass, 43 of Weed, was charged with a probation violation.

• Lisa Marie Harris, 28 of Yreka, was charged with petty theft and a parole violation.

• Benjamin David Smith, 31 of McCloud, was charged with a DUI.

• Michael Eric Maxwell, 49 of Weed, was charged with carrying a dirk or dagger, and force with a deadly weapon, not a firearm, resulting in great bodily injury.

• Harvey George Quigley, 30 of Yreka, was charged with obstruction in a public place.

• Michael Jesse McConnel-Harrison, 25 of Happy Camp, was charged with possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and violating an order to prevent domestic violence.

• Sylvia Rose Jenkins, 36 of Happy Camp, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges and obstruction/etc of a public officer.

• Joshua Lee Bettencourt, 34 of Yreka, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

• Mariyia Mchaylann Bangle, 40 of Etna, was charged with possessing unlawful paraphernalia and failing to appear after written promise.

• Christopher Michael Dodd, 29 of Dorris, was charged with possessing unlawful paraphernalia and a parole violation.

• Frederick John Trimble, 38 of Happy Camp, was charged with a probation violation.

June 4

• Samuel Griffin Shelton, 31 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%

• Sarah Clare Miller, 48 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a DUI, driving under a suspended license and a hit and run.

• April Miranda Markes, 24 of Grenada, was charged with possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and failing to appear after written promise.

• Ramiro Alcalagarcia, 29 of Tulelake, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%.

• Corey Daniel Hart, 52 of Yreka, was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

June 5

• Norman Wayne Croy, 38 of Yreka, was charged with vandalism resulting in property damage.

• Ivan Alexander Durovchic, 28 of Yreka, was charged with a probation violation.

• Joseph Ernso, 31 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Michelita Mari Taylor, 41 of Marysville, was charged with battery on a person.

• Brian David Reece, 49 of Grenada, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Douglas Scott Roberts, 49 of Mount Shasta, was charged with a post release community service violation.

• Faith Cherice Walker, 23 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Kevin Robert McCarthy, 61 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI.

• Michelle Marie Cason, 33 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise and failing to appear on misdemeanor charges.

• John Kermit Larson, 34 of Mount Shasta, was charged with possessing a controlled substance, possessing unlawful paraphernalia and driving under a suspended license.

June 6

• Vincent Anthony Debellis, 41 of Visalia, Ore., was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale or purchase and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

• Luis Enrique Gudino-Munguia, 19 of Montague, was charged with a DUI.

• Shawn Paul Haas, 31 of Erie, Pa., was charged with obstruction/etc of a public officer.

• Veronica Lillian Perez, 55 of Lancaster, Calif., was charged with possessing unlawful paraphernalia and possessing a stolen vehicle.

• James Kevin Almudarris, 42 of Lancaster, Calif., was charged with vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, and possessing unlawful paraphernalia.

• Yvasha Eltima Hilliard, 57 of Weed, was charged with a DUI.

• Willis Edward Leach, 36 of Dunsmuir, was charged with a probation violation.

• Lisa A Bersaglieri, 65 of Cascade ID., was charged with battery on a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc, and battery on emergency personnel/ police officer/etc.

June 7

• Colton Troy Simmons Obrian, 18 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Cassandra Raylene Moore, 34 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

• Reginald Leshawn Johnson, 31 of Yreka, was charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, and a probation violation.

• Shona Ellielou Jacomella, 40 of Fort Jones, was charged with failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge and failing to appear after written promise.

• Roger Lee Culver, 31 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Gregory Alan Fordyce, 56 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• John Stanley Carlson, 91 of Montague, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

• Neil M Kirkpatrick, 27 of Merril, Ore., was charged with a DUI.

June 8

• Zhia Vang, 36 of Olivehurst, Calif., was charged with failing to appear after written promise and driving under a suspended license.

• Lisa A Bersaglieri, 65 of Cascade, ID, was charged with trespassing on a public business and obstruction/etc of an officer/emergency personnel.

• Dennis John Stansbury, 66 of Yreka, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.

• Colton Troy Simmons Obrien, 18 of Weed, was charged with trespassing on occupied property without consent.

• Daniel Mark Hill, 21 of Weed, was charged with trespassing on occupied property without consent.

• Jerry David Hagerty, 29 of Montague, was charged with a DUI; BAC 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.

• Joshua Lee Van Keuren, 42 of Weed, was charged with failing to appear after written promise.