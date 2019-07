A four-engine group responded to a fire on Sunday morning in the back of the Desert Area Training and Resources thrift store on North Gold Canyon.

According to Kern County Fire, the only thing damaged were a pallet of cardboard, donations and container. Firefighters were performing a drill in the area when they saw the smoke and immediately responded.

There was no injuries reported and no damage to the thrift store or nearby structures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.