Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors@yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

Did you have a wonderful holiday for Independence Day? Some from Happy Camp went to the coast to enjoy the Pacific Ocean. Some went to visit friends or family other places, but some of us stayed home.

Being in the middle of a National Forest, and always conscious of the dangers of wild fire, fireworks are forbidden. Not that the sounds around us didn’t hint (loudly) that some didn’t comply.

But the most amazing thing about living out in the middle of the forest, relatively close to the wilderness, is the beauty of a spectacular star-lit night. Try it sometime. It is fantastic to just enjoy gazing at the heavens and seeing the constellations and be amazed at the beauty we often miss.

Klamath-Siskiyou Art Center

The day after Independence Day was the beginning of the summer season at the Klamath Siskiyou Art Center. There was a delicious dinner served for a donation. The salad was especially deliciously fresh. They had my favorite raspberry vinaigrette dressing too! It was great.

Linda Jo Martin, who moved away from Happy Camp six years ago, June 30, came back and treated Dan and I to dinner at the Klamath Siskiyou Art Center. Linda began HappyCampNews.com when she was here and Facebook on Happy Camp, California. She also did web design and assisted with Happy Camp Chamber activities. It’s good to have her back in “the Camp” from Idaho.

After dinner, the music was tuning up and more was to follow. It had been announced that “The Distilled-Spirit Rebellion will be down in Happy Camp, CA to celebrate their own kinda freedom ... cosmic cowboy style!”

The band’s Facebook page said, “We’re excited to climb over the mountains once again visit our friends on the Klamath in Happy Camp, CA ... bringin’ our 100 Proof ‘Backwoods Blend’ of Honky Tonkin’ Cosmic Outlaw Country Rockin’ from Williams, Ore. That’s Rogue River country!”

When the crowd had assembled around the “black box,” Nazel Pickens introduced Mike O’Donnell on drums, Benji on the bass, Jimmy MacLeod guitars, Fred Epping pedal steel, Lob Strilla banjo, fender and additional guitars and vocals.

Music, toe tapping, and dancing began and there was a lot of music to enjoy. They even sang a gospel song and included Noah in the repertoire.

Wildwood activities

A week from Friday (July 19) there will be a Zombie Plowboy Folk Band playing 7 p.m. at the Wildwood Tavern and Lodge in Seiad Valley,just 18 miles east of Happy Camp.

Before the end of the month, on Sunday, July 28, Wildwood Club Sunday Brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m.

Independence reflections

There was a radio program on the theme of Independence Day last week: the Public Square by American Roundtable, which played the Independence Day program from 1970. The situation, while somewhat different 50 years ago was a bit different, but remarkably similar. It gave one hope that we will also overcome the problems and contentious attitudes of today and work together for the Heart of America!

My husband and I were trying to remember where we were at that time. After being drafted and going to Fort Lewis Washington for boot camp, he went to Fort Walters, Tex. to fly helicopters and became a Warrant Officer. From Texas we moved to Fort Rucker, Ala. and then were all set to leave for Vietnam. They’d prepared us and had us make out wills, power of attorney and all the other preparations for carrying on while he was out of the country. Wives couldn’t even take care of simple DMV obligations without a power of attorney! But then, surprise! They sent us to Fort Eustis, Vir. and delayed the trip to Vietnam for six months! I guess that is why he doesn’t even remember Kent State. In July of 1970 An Khe, Republic of Vietnam!

The program went like this: Pat Boone began, then Jimmy Stewart, Bob Hope for humor, Red Skelton, Jack Benny, Vince Lombardi and astronaut, Frank Borman.

Kate Smith sang “God Bless America.”

Maime Eisenhower, Harry Truman, and Lyndon Johnson supported the effort. Ross Perot chartered a plane for 200 high school students to attend. Both Nixon and his challenger, Hubert Humphrey who’d been Minneapolis’s mayor supported the program. At the time I lived in Minneapolis, took classes at the University of Minnesota and worked for Billy Graham while Dan was away.

Billy Graham gave the keynote. Dr. E.V. Hill introduced Graham, but he didn’t say much.

You could almost imagine it were a current program (except for so many of the noted participants have left us) when the work of Betsey Ross was mentioned. Graham mentioned a picture of her sewing the flag, saying “we must check our stitches.” With sewing the flag as a metaphor, Graham urged listeners to “check the stitches” of racism that still persist in America. “Let’s check the stitches of poverty that bind some of our countrymen,” he said, while emphasizing a robust commitment to God.

Warnings against decadence, and drug use were included. It is encouraging when things get so oppositional today to remember that political issues have been divisive in the past, and the controversies somehow were worked out and we were able to work together when the unity of doing the best for the country was the goal.

We still have conflicts to solve, drug problems to prevent and solve. We must go forth treating each other with respect rather than threats and violence.