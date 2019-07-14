The $6.9 million project, funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will remove and replace the fatigued top layer of asphalt along approximately 14 miles of interstate and on/offramps in the area, according to a Caltrans press release.

The California Department of Transportation in conjunction with Rocky Mountain Construction, Inc., has begun a pavement preservation project on Interstate 5 from the Grenada area to North Yreka in Siskiyou County.

The $6.9 million project, funded in part by Senate Bill 1, will remove and replace the fatigued top layer of asphalt along approximately 14 miles of interstate and on/offramps in the area, according to a Caltrans press release.

Work was tentatively planned to begin on Monday, Caltrans said. Motorists can expect lane closures and speed limit reductions in the area. On and offramp closures will also be in place in the construction area, with detour signs in place. No work will be performed on bridge decks in the area.

Construction activities are planned for Monday-Friday during daytime hours. Delays are anticipated to be minimal, however, motorists may experience longer delays during peak traffic periods, Caltrans said. The project is anticipated to be completed by mid-September. Motorists are urged to slow down when in and around construction zones.

Through Senate Bill 1, Caltrans has committed to repair or replace 17,000 miles of pavement, 7,700 traffic signals, signs, and sensors, 55,000 culverts and drains, and 500 bridges by 2027.