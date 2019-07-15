Assemblyman joining Kern County Animal Services and Marley’s Mutts for Aug. 1-3 event at animal shelter in Bakersfield.

For the second consecutive year, Assemblyman Vince Fong will be sponsoring the adoption costs for the first 100 pet adoptions at the Kern County Animal Services Shelter from August 1-3, 2019. This free pet adoption fair is sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Fong, Kern County Animal Services, and Marley’s Mutts.

The event will be on Thursday, August 1st 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Friday, August 2nd 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.. It will take place at Kern County Animal Services, located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

“We are excited to be able to come back for our second year to find our four-legged friends loving homes,” said Fong. “Animal shelters are often challenged with over-crowding so this is a way for us to help our local shelter in a meaningful way by allowing local families to adopt and rescue our local pets.”

During last year’s event, Assemblyman Fong sponsored the adoption of over 100 pets for individuals and families from the local community.