The Scott Valley Family Resource Center will host a free, one day workshop on Tuesday, July 16 titled “Healing and Resilience: Our Wellness Journey,” open to anyone, including LGBTQ community members and allies, professionals, para-professionals, educators, business proprietors, religious clergy and general public.

SVFRC and Siskiyou County Mental Health Services has partnered with The California Rural Health Board Inc. to bring this Cultural Response workshop to Siskiyou County. The intent is to bring information and a better understanding of the challenges and strength of working with the LGBTQ community to Siskiyou County, according to a press release from the resource center.

The workshop will be held at the Fort Jones Community Center, 11960 East Street in Fort Jones from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will include talks about cultural responsiveness, key terms, cultural humility and considerations for building partnerships; as well as suicide awareness and prevention strategies, the effects of bullying and a systematic approach to prevention and healing.

Lunch will be provided but child care will not.

For more information or to RSVP contact Isabel Quiroz at (530) 4698-2450 or by email at iqsvfrc18@gmail.com.