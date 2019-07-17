Saturday night marked a big moment for me: I slept in my own bed.

It might not seem like much, but all of us who weathered the recent earthquakes know what I am talking about. There were a few days when I thought this milestone might never come.

After the first quake July 4 I was frankly terrified to sleep in my own room, especially after I saw that my wall of built-in bookshelves had collapsed directly onto my bed. It is also upstairs, which means precious seconds longer to get out of the house. And as we all now know, seconds matter.

My mom has a huge overstuffed couch that has been used as a bed by more people than I care to acknowledge in print -- including me when after the house next door caught fire and I wanted to be near the front door.

I dragged the three huge cushions into the living room and arranged them five feet from the door. I added pillow and comforter and I was good to go. I also had shoes, socks, cell phone and purse within grabbing distance. When the bigger one hit July 5 I felt pretty smart -- even though I wasn't at home at the time.

I did wear pajamas to bed. I figured if PJs are acceptable attire for shopping these days, I would be OK wearing them to evacuate the house.

Every aftershock vindicated my paranoia. I knew this was the right thing to do.

I got to the point where I had the drill down pat. Roll over, jump to my feet and run out the front door. We put a suitcase of Perrier outside with some lawn chairs and I spent some contemplative time out there watching the night sky until I felt it was safe to go inside again.

My mom, on the other hand, shrugged and slept soundly in her normal room -- which happens to be downstairs and near the front door.

My bathroom weathered the quakes fine. It was so messy prior that I honestly couldn't tell if anything was even out of place.

We talked about waiting 10 days before putting things back together in the rest of the house. On Saturday, I decided it was time. I braved my room, which I had barely entered since the first quake except to grab clothes.

It was bad, as I said the bookcases collapsed onto the bed. Also, every single item I had on a dresser or nightstand had been flung to the far corners of the room. All my art fell, although nothing broke.

The first day was cleaning off the bed. This took an entire day. It was a puzzle, get these books out of the way so you can get at these other books. One of my goals is to use this disaster to prompt a general cleanup, so I made two piles: give away and keep.

Another bonus to the quakes: they knocked down a bunch of my mom's ancient math and science textbooks which were hogging the top shelves. These are now stacked in yet another room for her to "go through." I am strongly urging her to donate them to somebody, but she wants to hang on for old times' sake. We will see.

I also culled five boxes of "give away" books. I am only planning to replace about half the shelves, so I have to get rid of a lot. I am also planning to shift my bed a few feet so it is out of harms' way.

The room was far from clean, but I managed to sleep in my bed Saturday night. I was expecting PTSD and nightmares, but I slept well. My cat Bella joined me, which is unusual for her. She prefers to sleep in one of her own two little beds.

But Saturday night she was with me all the way, purring aggressively. It made me tear up. I knew what she meant. Cat skeptics, you are wrong. They are dang smart animals. She knew this was difficult and scary and she was trying to comfort me.

Sunday, I tackled the rest of the room. This was even more emotionally wrenching. I kept my favorite jewelry and pins and mementos on my dresser in an antique teacup marked "absinthe" (don't ask). The quakes had scattered everything in all directions.

It took several hours and listening to the entire soundtrack of "Jesus Christ Superstar" on Youtube, but I eventually got everything sorted out. I was relieved that nothing important was lost. My bedside lamp survived the quake, but I knocked it over trying to clean it and it broke. As luck would have it, I had a brand new pink lamp from Marshall's that I had not even taken the tags off. I felt an inordinate sense of accomplishment plugging that in.

The bookshelves have not been reconfigured yet. I plan to take up some of the extra space by hanging art in plastic frames in the gaps.

We may require help replacing a couple of the shelves -- I don't know. But the room is basically clean and I am comfortable in there, at least unless there is another 5 plus. I know we are all going to be knocking wood on that for a while.

I am trying to find a silver lining in this. My mom's house needs a thorough purge and I am pretty sure this will be the catalyst that gets it done. And we still have many rooms to go through, but I had to deal with my home base first.

The experience was disturbing. There is something unsettling about seeing your favorite things scattered to the floor in such a random and aggressive manner, even if nothing is broken. I felt like a little kid. It made me want to cry. And making this worse, I am far from alone in this experience. Everyone in town is going through something similar, the same emotions and the same thought process.

We have all lost something. Whether there will be corresponding gains is yet to be seen.

And there is a philosophical point, too. It does make you question the value of having too much stuff, calling to mind the bible verse about not laying up treasures here on this earth because, well, they can just get messed up.

For the rest of my life, every time I acquire something I will probably picture it lying on the floor after a quake and wonder if it is even worth bringing it into my house.

People and pets are not replaceable. Things are.

In any case, the task is begun. I am expecting it to be equal parts catharsis and pathos, although I am sure it will get easier as it goes.

Just don't ask me what we intend to do with the mess in the garage.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

___

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.