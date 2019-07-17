Nicholas John Schneider, 88, completed his earthly journey and rested in the loving arms of Jesus on July 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and cancer. Nick was born on Aug. 8, 1930 in St. Louis, MO to Nicholas Schneider, Sr and Hazel Bagby Schneider. He was the 2nd of 7 children and the oldest son. During the Korean War, Nick served his country in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan. He used the GI Bill to get his engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He married Dorothy Feldt in 1954 and raised 3 children. In 1958, he accepted a job at China Lake where he remained for the rest of his life. He taught his children that it was an honor to serve the nation as a civil servant and each went on to jobs in civil service.

He was proud of his children and grandchildren and delighted in his great grandchildren whether they were playing in the yard or curled up in his lap. He enjoyed playing tennis and softball and camping on the Kern River. Nick embraced the tennis community as family, especially his best friend, Virginia Wirtz.

Nick loved his family and friends well, and was well-loved in return. In his more philosophical moments, he would ask “What did I do to deserve such a good life?” Nick is survived by his children: Sally, Kathy (Jim) Higdon, and Curt (Lori); grandchildren Cara (Richard Schreyer) and Jason (Anna-Marie) Beasley, Danielle Cosner, Kristi (Chase) York, and Tom and Nick Higdon; great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Isaiah Cosner, Liam and Owen York, and Carolyn Schreyer; sister Lou Ann Calef; brother Dan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers Joe, Bob, Tom, and Jim. Services will be held on Aug 8th (Nick’s birthday) at 10am at St. Ann’s Catholic Church with reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the China Lake Museum or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.