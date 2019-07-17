The latest quake as of early Tuesday afternoon was roughly 4.5 and 12 miles from Ridgecrest at 1:15 p.m. Recovery from the earlier quakes goes on, however.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin reported that as of Tuesday afternoon 85 buildings had been red-tagged and closed.

"Most of the major ones are done," he said. "Now we are trying to get through with all the ones that people have requested."

According to Public Works Director Bard Lower, a total of 1,081 calls have been made for inspections, though some may be duplicates. Of those calls, 436 sites have been inspected while 89 needed no inspection.

A red-tagged building means that the structure is not safe to enter and is deemed a hazard due to structural damage.

See upcoming editions of the Daily Independent for a more comprehensive tally of local damages.

Meanwhile, support remains available at the emergency operations center at the City Hall compound. The Veterans Affairs Vet Center mobile unit remains parked outside there and offers a wide range of services to veterans, including readjustment and counseling services.

In the near future, the city hall compound will also host a place where people can apply for small business loans through the Small Business Administration. Watch the DI for updates on this and other services that will be available.

The Local Assistance Center is no longer set up in the Kerr McGee Center, but all the individual programs and services remain available.

The Red Cross remains in place at the center, and Kern County Behavioral Health Services also remains in place, providing mental health services.

According to McLaughlin, the Kern County Animal Control Shelter in Ridgecrest remains operational.

For those wanting to clear out extra possessions or simply help out, here is an update on who is and isn't receiving donations at the moment.

The DART Thrift Store is not currently accepting donations while it cleans up from a Sunday fire in its outdoor donation area. As of Tuesday, however, the Salvation Army is currently taking donations. The Salvation Army is located at 151 N. Downs Street and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m. The SA is particularly needing donations of toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

The Women's Center High Desert is mainly in need of hygiene items such as shampoo and conditioners in large packages. They also need larger-sized men's clothes. As for women's clothes, they can take new and gently used bras and underwear.

They are also accepting donations of food as long as it is unused, sealed and not expired.

The center always accepts new and sealed cosmetics products.

The Women's Center of the High Desert is located at 134 S. China Lake Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Victory Baptist Church is teaming with the RidgeProject to provide earthquake relief to people living in Trona and Ridgecrest. People who need support and those who want to volunteer are asked to contact Victory at 760-384-4416 or on Facebook at Victory Ridgecrest.

VBC is collecting items such as toiletries, baby care supplies, personal hygiene products, blankets, flashlights and backpacks. Items can be purchased at Walmart.com, Amazon & Target.com. Monetary donations can be given at www.vbcridgecrest.com (there is a special tab to choose Earthquake Relief to donate).

Donations will be accepted through 20 July, Saturday. People are asked to send donations to 242 W. Panamint Ave., Ridgecrest CA, 93555. Donations can be delivered from the hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the address above on Tuesday - Friday.

Ridgecrest Shoutouts is accepting donations such as bottled water, nonperishable food products like beef jerky, trail mix, granola bars, canned goods, toiletries, sundries, camping equipment like lanterns, batteries, flashlights, tents and sleeping bags. Donations can be dropped off at 224 Oasis Dr. All donations will be stored in three separation locations to ensure adequate storage and distribution capabilities in the event of future disasters.

Ridgecrest Shoutouts does not accept monetary donations. They ask instead that financial donations be made to the IWV CERT or the Ridgecrest Lions Earthquake Relief Fund.

Almost Eden pet rescue needs laundry detergent, stainless steal food bowls, collar, leashes, dog treats, plastic gloves and a large item of heavy duty shelving, as well as cat an dog food.

In anyone knows of other services not mentioned here, please email jweston@ridgecrestca.com for inclusion in future stories.

This story has been edited to provide additional information and to correct a grammatical error.