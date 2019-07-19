Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Columns from the past year can be found at: lizwriteslife.blogspot.com. Call her at 530-467-3515.

Yep, summer is here and the garden vegetable plants are growing really well. Nothing like the heat in July! I have heard from several friends that their green beans didn’t come up very well. Not one of mine came up. Guess it isn’t a green bean year. It sounds like zucchini started producing well last week and I will need to start giving mine away. Time to lock your car doors, when you are town!

I looked for the tomato worm that ate a hole in one medium-sized tomato and couldn’t find him. There was no more damage to the other green tomatoes or plant, so hopefully a bird got him.

The one blue morning glory plant has lots of tendrils seeking things to climb. Annual flowers, like the impatiens, are finally taking off and a pink cosmos started blooming. The bright yellow yarrow is blooming along with the yellow coreopsis, orange daylilies, pale pink anemones and giant white Shasta daisies. Hollyhocks are colorful with pink, red and white blooms in the four-foot tall red bee balm and some tiny daisy-like fever few. A yellow glad is blooming in the magenta elephant-head amaranth plants that are three-feet and starting their trunks. The snapdragons have been mostly orange this year, but there are other colors too. The dark-pink taller lamb’s ears are blooming all over the place and the purple alyssum is finally looking good. Oh, and the variegated yellow and magenta dahlia is blooming. I just love flowers!

Debate

There is a chance to get to know most of the candidates that are running for Assembly District 1 special election seat. You can attend a debate that will be held this Friday, July 19 at the Montague Community Center at 7 p.m. I learned there are now four Republicans running and one Democrat for the seat that was vacated by Brian Dahle, when he won the Senate seat in June. The debate is hosted by the Siskiyou County Republican Women Federated and the Siskiyou Patriots. Time is 7 p.m.

For your understanding, the debate is hosted by the Republican Women, whose bylaws explain that only Republicans can be invited. I have been told that all four Republican candidates have been invited and three have confirmed. Those are: Patrick Jones, from Shasta Co., Lane Rickard from Shasta Co. and Joseph Turner from Lassen County.

Kathy Bergeron will moderate the debate. Each candidate will be given three minutes to introduce themselves and then they will take questions from the audience. At the end, the candidates will be given another three minutes for closing and or rebuttal. This is sure to be informative.

POW

Scott Valley Protect Our Water will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, July 25 at the Fort Jones Community Center at 7 p.m. Kirk Andrus, Siskiyou Co. District Attorney, will be speaking and Assembly Dist. 1 candidate, Patrick Jones, has also confirmed he will attend and explain why he is running for the empty assembly seat. Public is invited.

Recycling

I gathered up and separated my recyclables last week and then I learned the local recycling company is no longer doing satellite service to Scott Valley. This was news to me. Apparently, there are recycling items that have lost value and it is no longer affordable to provide the satellite service in out-lying areas of the county. CRV will still be paid.

Luckily, “we the public” (mostly me) have finally been trained to recycle and will, hopefully, continue to do so. Bins for glass and plastic are available both inside the Yreka Transfer Recycling and outside their fence on Ranch Lane. We still have free bins in Etna and Fort Jones as well.

I wondered when the recycling problem would hit us as I recall China was taking much of our recycled plastics and other items. But, last summer, it was reported that China was no longer taking the world’s items for recycling. Hum, we do make a lot of garbage now days.

Blackout

You probably heard about the power outage last Saturday night in the heart of New York City’s Broadway area. For most of five hours, 73,000 people were in the dark. Yep, that would be a very scary predicament. Men-on-the-street self-volunteered to direct traffic, police responded to 60 calls from people stuck in dark elevators and Jennifer Lopez had to cancel her concert as did Broadway Shows and other entertainment.

Surprisingly, this was literally the 42nd anniversary of when the power went out in 1977 to nearly the entire Manhattan area. For a variety of reasons, there was panic and looting that made that situation worse in 1977.

So, why do I bring this up? Yep, you guessed it, this is a great reminder to have some things on hand. Try to be prepared. An opinion piece in the New York Post related that most people don’t have a basic 72-hour kit. And, yes, if I was riding up to my apartment in an elevator, I would not have that kit with me.

But, we don’t live in New York. We live in a rural area, where we should have enough room to store several gallons of drinking water. It is also a good idea to have 10 gallons of water stored in the back of the garage that could be used to flush the toilet. Your pets also will need water and food.

Freeze dried food has become popular. I have some. But, it needs water added, so we should have canned food, peanut butter and crackers on the shelf as well. So, once again, I hope you will look at your cupboards and see what you could eat for several days without going to the store. Then go to the grocery store and purchase more items that you would like to add to that storage. Rotate your food and keep the cupboard full!

Also, we really should have a first aid kit and be aware of our medicines and prescription meds. Lighting is important. Besides several flashlights, we should have battery-operated camp lantern. I want to get a solar-powered camp lantern. Hygiene will be important for yourself, family members and cooking. So, keep extra moist wipes around, also hand sanitizer, paper towels and toilet paper.

I try to keep extra garbage bags, cuz they can be used for lots of things as well as the trash. So, there you go – another reminder about having some items in the cupboard and garage that will make a power outage less stressful. At least for a day or two!