The 2019 Mechanics Bank Summer Concert season continues on Friday, July 19 at Yreka’s Miner Street Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with local favorite Sound Advice on the stage.

Sound Advice has become one of Siskiyou County’s most beloved local acts and features an energetic live performance, according to Mechanics Bank. Their mix of R&B and funk will have the crowd out of their seats and dancing until the sun goes down.

This family-friendly, free concert with lawn seating is presented by Mechanics Bank, with help from the City of Yreka, with additional support provided by Yreka Public Works. The 2019 Summer Concert Series season sponsors are Fairchild Medical Center, Yreka Transfer LLC, Etna Brewing Co., Buffalo Broadcasting, Siskiyou Daily News and Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers, Best Western Miner’s Inn & Convention Center, and Siskiyou Development Co.

The series began in 1996 when Scott Valley Bank launched the concerts in the local parks as a way to bring the community together to enjoy the warm summer evenings in Siskiyou County. In this year’s 24th annual installment, the concert series name has changed (after Scott Valley Bank merged with Mechanics Bank last summer), but the series and its goals remains the same – safe family-friendly fun and entertainment that is free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn, along with picnic baskets or smaller coolers.

This season, the series begins in Hoy Park on June 21st and then continues with four concerts in Yreka’s Miner Street Park before moving on to the “Jammin on Main” celebration on August 3rd in connection with Etna PAL and the Scott Valley Chamber. As in previous years, the series will wrap up with the Blackberry Music Festival in Mt. Shasta on September 1st, with the support of the Mt. Shasta Rotary Club.

For the full concert series line up and schedule, visit MechanicsBank.com/concerts, or follow Mechanics Bank on Facebook and Twitter. Summer Concert Series Schedule cards are also available at local business sponsors and at local Mechanics Bank branches.