winner of pacific Southwest Regional Advances to finals

Ten teams competing for the Babe Ruth League's 13-15 Pacific Southwest Championship will arrive in taft this weekend to pay for a chance to advance to the Babe Ruth league World Series .

Brining the tournament to Taft is a team effort.

Bakersfield Northwest is the host league, but the West Side Recreation and Park District is putting the tournament at Taft Union High School's Monty Reedy Field.

A full week of baseball and fun for the kids when they are not playing starts Sunday afternoon.

The field was determined after tournament games around the southwestern United States last weekend.

The entrants include Guam, Piute, Utah; South Tahoe, Nevada; Yuma Arizona, Oahu Hawaii; two northern California teams, Palo Alto and Bel Mateo; Madera from central California; Heartwell from Southern California; and Northwest Bakersfield, the host school.

Three Taft kids play on the Bakersfield team - Logun Clark, Jackson Berry and Kristofer Downey.

The tournament kicks off with the first round of games on Monday starting at 10 a.m., but the festivities start on Sunday.

Teams will be checking in at the Rec Sunday afternoon and opening ceremonies will be held in Aera Gymnasium at 5:30 a.m.

The Taft Kiwanis Club is furnishing hot dogs to the players and a home run derby will be held on the Rec's two whiffle ball fields at 7 p.m.

Games in the double-elimination tournament will start on Monday at 10 a.m. after a coaches meeting and breakfast at Jo's Restaurant hosted by the Taft Rotary Club.

the first pitch will be thrown at 10 a.m. when Madera and Oahu meet.

Palo Alto and Heartwell play at at 1 p.m., Piute and Guam play at 4 p.m and host Bakersfield team takes on Guam at 7 p.m.

Bel Mateo and Yuma drew first round byes and will start on Tuesday.

Bel Mateo plays the winner of Palo Alto-Heartwell and Yuma takes on the Guam-Bakersfield game.

tournament programs and souvenirs will be on sale all week through the Rec.

The Babe Ruth Headquarters (Rec Shoppe) will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during the week and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on the weekend. Wristbands can be purchased at the Babe Ruth Headquarters or at the Recreation Center. The cost is $20 for a wristband. This includes admission to the Recreation Center and the Natatorium as well as the games each day. (Additional charges may apply for special events.) The daily admission for games is $4 for 15 and older and $2 for 14 and younger.