When Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin talked to the Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated on Friday one big emphasis was on gratitude. McLaughlin went through a long list of people he wanted to thank and said apologized if he left everyone out.

The event got underway with a joking reference to the obvious topic of the day.

"What do you guys want to talk about?" McLaughlin asked with a laugh. As everyone laughed along with him, he tackled the topic on everyone's minds -- strides to return to normalcy after the Searles Valley quake sequence two weeks ago.

'It's been a busy couple of weeks'

"It's been a busy couple of weeks," he said, "it probably won't be slowing down for a little while. The third natural disaster for us is the paperwork side [after the quakes]."

McLaughlin talked about RPD's response to both quakes.

"The guys, the men and women of both our departments, the initial response was amazing," he said about RPD and the Kern County Fire Department.

McLaughlin said that RPD and Kern County Fire Department work together as a unified command in an incident such as the first quake. He said 9 firemen and four officers ran around town putting fires out and stopping gas leaks and preventing more potential disasters.

McLaughlin said his first call after the first earthquake was to Sheriff Donny Youngblood to get a helicopter to assess the damage.

He also gave a shoutout to Andrew Freeborn from the Kern County Fire Department for his support as PIO after the first incident. McLaughlin thanked Freeborn, along with his wife, for keeping him calm throughout the event.

After the 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Kern County Fire had broken down and gone back to their regular staffing a few hours before the 7.1 magnitude the night of Friday, July 5, he said. RPD meanwhile remained staffed "because of the potential of looting."

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake brought Kern County Fire Department back, with Battalion Chief Mitchell now in command. McLaughlin said everyone "jumped back into it. Everybody, response-wise, was just incredible. Thank God no one was killed. We have no casualties, we have no serious injuries. We have some damage to some buildings, but hopefully, those can get repaired and we can get back going."

"The relationship with all the Kern County agencies, fire and all the agencies is just incredible. I don't know if there is another county like us," he said.

McLaughlin gave a shout-out to "the men and women of Stater Bros," for re-opening the store Thursday night after the magnitude 6.4 earthquake.

He said he was talking about how to feed the increased personnel after the first quake when he got word that the White House was on the line offering help.

"I'm like, someone better not be punking me right now," he said with a laugh.

He said Stater Bros. worked overnight after the 7.1 earthquake to make food available. McLaughlin said Paul Wheeler wound up grilling food for all. In another moment of altruism, a veteran picked up the tab for "about 30" officers dining at Denny's -- which at the time was the only restaurant open.

McLaughlin said RPD is running down the man's identity with the help of security cameras so they can recognize him in some way.

'Where do we go from here?'

"So now, where do we go from here?" McLaughlin asked. "We've entered the recovery phase."

He said the Town Hall and movie night were important first steps at getting the community back on its feet and back together. Another movie night is planned for August 6.

"What do we do for the people that have lost their homes and everything?" he asked. McLaughlin reported that the city is still waiting on assessments, to see if the threshold for FEMA assistance will be met.

"I am not sure that we are going to get there," he said. "I don't think that we are going to get there for the public side. That's a very high threshold."

McLaughlin reported that the city is still waiting for the declaration on SBA loans.

"We do qualify for that already," he said. He said as soon as the declaration is made, the city has a center ready for people to apply for the loans.

McLaughlin reported that there were three reported incidents of looting/theft.

He thanked the News Review and the Daily Independent along with all the visiting media for their coverage and support, as well as thanking "neighbors helping neighbors."

He also emphasized the importance of preparation for possible future disasters.

"If you weren't prepared before, make sure you prepare now," he said.