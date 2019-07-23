Man killed was 30 years old and ' known locally'

The man killed in a vehicle accident in Taft Tuesday morning apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and rode his skaeboard into the path of a truck, Taft Police say.

The accident took place at Fourth and Kern about 5:30 a.m.

McMinn said the victim was southbound on Fourth Street and apparently went through the stop sign as the truck drove east on Kern, according to both the truck driver and a witness.

He was wearing earphones at the time of the crash.

The truck driver had stopped at the stop sign and was proceeding through the intersection when the accident occurred, McMinn said.

The driver stopped at the scene and called 911, McMinn said.

The victim is 30 years old and is known locally, Chief of Police Damon McMinn said.

His name has not been released by the Coroner.

The interseciton was closed for more than three hours for the investigation.