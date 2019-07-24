Second discount grocery will go on Harrison Street

The news that broke publicly last week that Dollar General, which has a store already under construction at Tenth and Front Street will is seeking approval from Kern County planners to build a second location at Elm and Harrison.

Shaw's Western Shop is closing and the new structure will be built at that site.

There's going to be a public hearing on Aug. 8 on for a precise development permit to combine two parcels with slightly different zoning on the 400 block of Harrison into one lot to build the 9,100 square foot Dollar General.

Two new grocery stores in Taft?

From the same chain?

At first look, it doesn't seem to make sense

But there's a good reason.

Both stores will be built in or very close to large residential area and that means a lot of walk-in customer for the discount grocery and general merchandise stores.

Taft City Planning and Community Development Director Mark Staples said the potential walk-in business is a big factor for chains like Dollar General.

Plus, they're not looking for the high volume and huge profits -- $8million to $10 million peryear that chains like Albertsons want.

They'll take $1.5 to $2 million per store annually, Staples said

The proposed new store is in the heart of Ford City, which hasn't had a grocery store since the 11-C Market on the 300 block of North Lincoln closed 15 years ago.

There is a convenience store two blocks away and the Save More Foods store in the Pilot Plaza two more blocks to the south.

At the same time, across town, construction is continuing on the first Dollar General that city officials say should open sometime this fall.

Both stores are about the same size square feet.

The proposed store on Harrison Street will have parking in the rear for 32 cars.