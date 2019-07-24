Three of the four Republican candidates running for the California State Assembly District 1 seat were at the Montague Community Hall on Friday evening for a debate.

The event was sponsored by the Siskiyou County Republican Women and Siskiyou Patriots. Megan Dahle was the only Republican candidate not present, as she had a conflict with an event she was attending in Susanville.

Many locals turned out to listen to the candidates answer questions important to people in Siskiyou County. Prior to the question and answer period, each candidate, including Lane Rickard, Joe Turner and Patrick Jones was given a chance to read a statement about themselves. Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt will also appear on the Aug. 27 ballot.

County resident Daralyn Reed read a statement that Dahle had submitted.

Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who vacated the District 1 Assembly seat after being elected to the California State Senate. Dahle noted in her statement that she and her husband are dry land wheat farmers. As a small business owner and entrepreneur, she said she has learned about the challenges and obstacles to owning and operating a business in California.

Dahle served as president of the Big Valley Joint Unified School Board for one term. She said the experience deepened her passion for rural education. “I advocated for, and continue to support, access to AP and enrichment classes so that every student can achieve their full academic potential,” she added.

Dahle’s statement also conveyed that she opposes removal of the Klamath dams, strongly supports the second ammendment, and is pro life. She included a list public figures and organizations that endorse her, among which are Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey and five other sheriffs in the north state.

Candidate Patrick Jones also proclaimed his staunch support for the second ammendment in his statement. Jones has worked in his family’s gun shop for over 40 years and said, “I will be the strongest voice in the entire legislature for the second ammendment.”

Jones served on the Redding City Council for a number of years, including a year as the city’s mayor. If elected to the Assembly, Jones said he will focus on forest management, water rights and fully funding pensions.

Candidate Lane Rickard has many years of experience in politics, having started at a political strategist for a successful city council campaign in Redding when he was 18. He went on to work as a staffer for former California Senator Ted Gaines. Rickard specified, however, that he does not believe Gaines represented the citizens of District 1 in the way they deserve.

One of Rickard’s goals is to work to rebuild the Republican party and to get more Republicans into office. His key issues include public safety, disaster relief and development. He noted that California needs better fire prevention strategy measures and more funding for mental health care.

Candidate Joe Turner is veteran who was deployed overseas multiple times and is now medically retired from the military. He said he was motivated to run for the Assembly after seeing his friends and family “fleeing California in droves.”

Turner said he is “terrified of the transgender indoctrination coming out of Sacramento.” He posited that removing the Klamath Dams is unconstitutional and also spoke about the need for better forest management. He said California needs to stop putting firefighters at unnecessary risk.

One of the first questions posed to the candidates was how they would get Republican goals accomplished given Democrats’ supermajority in the Assembly. Rickard was first to respond, noting that certain issues – like wildfire and homelessness – are more easily agreed upon by both parties. He said legislators need to work together on both sides and again espoused his belief in rebuilding the Republican party. Multiple times throughout the evening, Rickard said, “I don’t think it’s crazy to get 30 more Republican legislators into office.”

Turner advocated for suing the State of California for what he said are its multiple violations of the Constitution. He said legislators need to find mutual goals with their Democrat counterparts but said “we can’t reach across the aisle on things like pro life and gun issues.”

Jones said he is a “big supporter of the State of Jefferson” and wants to submit a bill early on to separate northern California from the rest of the state. Jones said he believes in using every group and every leverage to get bills passed. Putting pressure on the right people can go a long way, he added.

The proposed removal of four of the dams along the Klamath River came up repeatedly on Friday Night. All three of the present candidates noted their opposition to removal. Rickard said that while he will fight against dam removal if that is what his constituents desire, if the dams are going to come out he wants to get the best funding possible for the affected citizens.

Turner alleged, “They want to remove the dams so they can drive us from our homes and consolidate us into the cities.” He said civil disobedience is “absolutely appropriate” in fighting to keep the dams in place.

Asked if they agreed with Megan Dahle’s assertion in a recent interview that dam removal is a federal issue, Jones elicited sounds of both support and disapproval from the crowd when he responded, “Megan probably isn’t here because she doesn’t want to answer questions like that.”

All of the candidates spoke against illegal immigration. Turner said, “Illegal aliens are stealing our representation; they’re diluting our vote.” Jones said that illegal immigration is costing Californians a lot of money and added that he “would like nothing more” than to see California Governor Gavin Newsom ousted.

The candidates also largely agreed on a question regarding whether mandatory vaccinations should be implemented. Jones said parents should be able to choose whether their child is vaccinated while Turner said that mandatory vaccinations violate the 14th amendment.

Rickard’s response was the most moderate. He said that when it comes to public school settings, mandatory vaccinations are needed to keep children safe, as the entire school system is affected. In home schooling situations though, he said he would support parents having a choice in whether or not to vaccinate their children.

Rickard also differed from his opponents in his answer to the question, “Will you introduce legislation to form the State of Jefferson.” The question was specifically posed as yes or no only, and multiple members of the crowd gasped when Rickard said, “No.” Turner responded with a “hell yes” and Jones with “of course.”

Rickard elaborated on his response in his closing statement, explaining that introducing a bill to form the State of Jefferson would cause the California legislature to gut the bill and “change it to whatever they want it to be.” Rickard ended his remarks by telling the audience that he’s running on the integrity and merit he’s built working on California politics thus far. When he’s not in Sacramento, he said he’ll be in District 1 working with north state citizens.

Turner used his time to express the need for Republicans to “take back our government.” If that doesn’t happen, he said, “We’re going to turn into Venezuela” and people will starve and be murdered. He asked for the public’s help in circulating his message.

Jones said he believes his eight years of the Redding City Council and one year as mayor prepared him for a seat in the assembly. He remarked that Republicans need to make their voices heard in California. “We’ve been speaking quietly and that has to change.”