Weather advisories issued. Sunday will hit 106, NWS says

Taft is enduring the hottest weather of the year so far and it's only going to get hotter.

The heatwave is expected to peak over the weekend with afternoon highs reaching 106 on Sunday.

Triple-digit heat is expected right on through the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat watch in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday at 8 p.m. and an excessive heat watch that will be in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The high this week in Taft so far has been 105.

Friday's high should hit 102 followed by 103 on Saturday and then 106 on Sunday, the hottest day of the forecast.

Low temperatures are expected to be around 80 through the period.

Monday's high is expected to be 104.

Temperatures may drop just slightly after that.

Tuesday's high is currently expected to be around 100 and Wednesday could see the high back in the upper 90s.