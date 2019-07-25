Rand Paul describes himself as “libertarian-ish,” a Republican with libertarian influence. He often refers to himself as a fiscal conservative however he supported the Trump $5 trillion tax cuts, which will benefit wealthy individuals and corporations.

Yesterday, senator Rand Paul blocked passage of a bi-partisan bill creating a 70-year victims compensation fund for 9/11 responders. His argument was based on concerns that such a bill would add to the $22 trillion national debt, a debt due to the Trump tax cuts, which ironically, he supported.

Perhaps Senator Paul should introduce a bill imposing a tax specifically for wealthy individuals or corporations that would cover the cost of a compensation fund for 9/11 responders.

John Swanson

Hornbrook