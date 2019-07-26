The project coincides with Weed Ray’s grand re-opening celebration this weekend, July 26, 27 and 28, with samples, a “steak walk,” and hot dogs and soda for sale by W-2 Hoops AAU Basketball.

Work is underway to refurbish the totem pole in the Weed Ray’s parking lot that stands sentry to the beginning of Highway 97, which stretches from Weed to Canada.

The project coincides with Weed Ray’s grand re-opening celebration this weekend, July 26, 27 and 28, with samples, a “steak walk,” and hot dogs and soda for sale by W-2 Hoops AAU Basketball.

Daniel Cox from D&D Painting is doing the refurbishment, said store manager Bob Marks.

Legend says there is another totem at the end of the highway, but existence of Weed’s totem pole’s partner is difficult to confirm.

A quick Google search shows that Highway 97 terminates in or near Osoyoos in British Columbia, Canada, just over two miles north of the U.S. border in the town of about 5,000 people.

Weed’s totem pole was carved in 1962 from a redwood log by artist Barney West, who was famous for his Tikis. Standing 32 feet high, Weed’s totem pole was his tallest sculpture.