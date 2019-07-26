The free July 16 workshop, titled “Healing and Resilience: Our Wellness Journey,” focused on the special challenges and strengths of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and two-spirit (LGBTQI2S) people in rural communities.

Community members and agencies across from across Siskiyou County gathered this week for a landmark anti-bias training – the first event of its kind open to the public in Fort Jones.

The free July 16 workshop, titled “Healing and Resilience: Our Wellness Journey,” focused on the special challenges and strengths of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and two-spirit (LGBTQI2S) people in rural communities. The culturally responsive event, held at the Fort Jones Community Center, was presented by Scott Valley Family Resource Center, California Rural Indian Health Board Inc. and Mental Health Service Alliance.

Participants were trained in suicide prevention strategies, discussed the effects of bullying, and learned a systematic approach to prevention and healing.

The training is part of the Scott Valley Family Resource Center’s focus on reducing stigma, caring for the social and emotional health of the community, and advocating for individuals and families. The center, which is under the new leadership of Executive Director Cheryl Hunt, is planning more workshops based on community input.