The Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, 9 a.m., at its district office board room, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

The meeting will serve as its mid-year workshop to discuss goals, concerns and priorities, as well as update its plan from the first of the year workshop.

The topics will include the district’s upgraded bulk water hauler station, disaster response, and the possibility of the use of the Wellntel monitoring system.

A group of bulk water haulers, or those who purchase their water because their properties are not hooked up to a well or the water district’s system, have voiced concerns at the district board meetings over the past several months.

Among their concerns is that the district’s new rate policy doesn’t allow them to prepay like they have in the past, and that some people cannot properly use the upgraded station.

The district states that about 40 people haul water for personal use, a drop in the bucket compared to more than 11,000 customer accounts it has on file

For the disaster response, the item comes following the magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 Searles Valley earthquakes that happened on July 4 and July 5. While most of the water district’s infrastructure remained intact following the two earthquakes, some of its wells did sustain damage.

In addition, the use of two wells of its 10 had to be temporarily suspended until one of the arsenic plants could be repaired due to instrumental failure.

According to the notes attached to the agenda, some concerns include response time and response of employees. For example, the district’s maintenance and water supply crews responded and pulled major overtime hours in responding to calls following both earthquakes.

However, there were some concerns that some employees did not respond when called in due to concerns for their families safety.

According to the notes, the district encourages its employees to bring their families to the district in times of a natural disaster, as it the office has backup power and maintains a sea van containing disaster response supplies.

The district also noticed illegal loading of water into water trucks form

Along with its compilation of after-action report comments are a long list of recommended actions, including additional cross-training employees with different systems, installing Bluetooth technology in vehicles in order for employees to respond to calls without pulling over, investigating alternative fuel vehicles in the event the city’s fuel station goes down, among others.

For the Wellntel monitoring system, the board may consider looking at its value separate from the IWV Groundwater Authority. The IWVGA agreed to a 60-day demonstration that ended in June.

The monitoring program is set up in 10 wells throughout the valley and provides a living library of interactive tools to see well behaviors in real-time.

In addition, General Manager Don Zdeba will outline his goals and priorities for the rest of the year.

Among those district goals are the ongoing construction of Well 35, which will serve as a backup to the rest of the district’s 10 wells, continued priority to achieve a 20% in water conversation and production along lines it set in 2016, explore different grant opportunities to support conversation programs like a proposed project to replace evaporative coolers in the valley.

Those projects also include the continued installation of its smart metering infrastructure. According to the agenda, about 6,400 remain to be installed with a goal to complete installation in December.

The district is currently conducting a pilot study on the new system to monitor its performance.