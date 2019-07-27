Everyone should be concerned about the precedent being set when husband and wife teams are able to take advantage of running for the elected office vacated by one of the spouses who has been recently elected to another office. This is Brian and Megan Dahle’s story. Brian Dahle was recently elected to the State Senate and his wife, Megan is now running for her husband’s vacant State Assembly seat riding in on her husband’s coattails.

Columnist, Terrence K. McAteer of The Union, Grass Valley, Nevada County, wrote a very thought provoking analysis lately about the political campaigns of Brian and Megan Dahle and made some comparisons to another husband/wife team, Ted and Beth Gaines. “Ted Gaines was an Assemblyman representing El Dorado and Placer Counties when he succeeded in his 2011 election to the State Senate. His wife, Beth, another political novice, piggy-backed on their name recognition and was elected to his seat. She served three, two-year terms in the Assembly.” Similarly, “in less than two weeks following his election,” Megan Dahle announced her candidacy to run for her husband’s vacated Assembly seat. Mr. McAteer goes on to state how “hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars have been spent on these two special elections so that the Dahle dynasty could unfold. Some form of appointment/anointment should have taken place to get past the inevitable.” These elections usually have a low turnout and favor the candidate with the most name recognition. It worked for Ted and Beth Gaines, why not for Brian and Megan Dahle.

Mr. McAteer further states that this is “certainly not illegal nor unethical”, but it seems so unseemly. Megan Dahle will have access to her husband’s “unspent campaign funds” as well as the campaign machine that was set in place for her husband’s Senate race. Megan Dahle’s experience according to her website appears to be serving one term on the local school board, Big Valley School District in Lassen County. The issues she supports are pretty generic and offers no concrete solutions; she doesn’t appear to have a grasp of some of the important issues affecting us here in Siskiyou County. Her position on whether the Klamath Dams should come out is agnostic at best.

Go to www.TheUnion.com to read the full article dated June 25, 2019 by Mr. Terrence K. McAteer: “Get Ready for the Dahle Dynasty.”

Sheila Meamber

Montague