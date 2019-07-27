The occasion was celebrated with a traditional Buddhist blessing ceremony, followed by a ribbon cutting on the steps of the mercantile. Representatives from both the Weed Chamber of Commerce and the Dunsmuir Chamber of Commerce were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

An Asian Pho and barbecue restaurant, Phet’s Kitchen, opened last week in The Mercantile in Weed.

The event was family affair, with owner Phet Virasonh’s young daughters, Arrida and Nayla (pronounced “nigh luh”) wielding the giant ribbon-cutting scissors. Family, friends, supporters, Buddhist monks, and public officials also gathered for the occasion.

After the ribbon cutting, Phet (pronounced “Pet”) addressed those assembled with a few remarks about herself and the new business. Phet shared the circumstances of her birth, telling the audience that she was born in a cave during war time in her native country of Laos. Smiling, she good-naturedly confided that that’s why some of her friends still call her “cave woman.”

Phet said that she is a big advocate for women’s health and other women’s issues. Most importantly, she emphasized how important the kitchen is to her, explaining why her restaurant is called Phet’s Kitchen, saying, “The kitchen is my happy place.”

A few family members and supporters, including Mayor Ken Palfini, gave short impromptu speeches, expressing gratitude for the support of the local community, and wishing the best for the new, family-owned business.

The grand opening celebration continued with live music featuring Phet’s “godsister,” Nampheung Sanaseth – a singer from Vientiane, Laos – who came all the way to Weed to sing for the occasion.

Phet’s Kitchen is an Asian Pho and barbecue restaurant that offers both dine-in and take-out service. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The restaurant phone number is (530) 408-0540.