The Delta Fire damaged a considerable amount of land adjacent to Interstate 5, both within Caltrans Right of Way but also within the land owned or managed by other agencies. At one of its destructive peaks, the fire flared up forcing Caltrans to shut down Interstate 5 for approximately six days on September 5, 2018, and again for six hours on September 13th.

The California Department of Transportation District 2 announced the completion of the Delta Fire Emergency Project on Interstate 5 in Shasta County last week Since the beginning of the Emergency Project last year, approximately 10,000 burnt-dead trees have been removed, seven several-hundred-feet culverts replaced, new pipe-liners installed as well as new guardrail, signs, debris racks and erosion control measures.

“Anybody who drives on I-5 can see the areas affected by the Delta Fire and easily notice a big difference,” says Resident Engineer Joel Gasik. “Caltrans along with our prime contractor and other partners worked efficiently to meet strict environmental and archeological standards while rapidly repairing the highway for the public to use.”

The Delta Fire damaged a considerable amount of land adjacent to Interstate 5, both within Caltrans Right of Way but also within the land owned or managed by other agencies. At one of its destructive peaks, the fire flared up forcing Caltrans to shut down Interstate 5 for approximately six days on September 5, 2018, and again for six hours on September 13th.

The Emergency Project was created immediately after a wildfire burned more than 63,000 acres near Lakehead, California on September 5, 2018, in the Shasta National Forest. The fire was 100 percent contained on October 7, 2018.

“Our Caltrans Damage Assessment Team evaluated the corridor while the fire was still burning. Through a Director’s Order we promptly secured funding and hired Steve Manning Construction as the prime contractor,” says Project Manager Sean Shepard. “Manning and his specialty subcontractors completed an enormous task and have delivered a safe, clean and restored I-5 corridor to the traveling public of California.”

Steve Manning Construction, Vestra Environmental, Pacific Legacy, Highway Specialties and SAK (pipe liners) were key players for this successfully completed emergency project.

“We kept the project open throughout the winter, with Manning Construction monitoring extreme weather conditions, to respond quickly in case of flooding or slides, which fortunately did not occur,” says Area Construction Engineer Tim Bade.

Due to the tragedies caused by wildfires in California last year and the tremendous damaging effects to the State’s highways, it is with great pride that Caltrans District 2 and Caltrans North Area Construction are now delivering a restored, repaved, clean, cleared and reinforced stretch of Interstate 5, from Delta to Pollard Flat.