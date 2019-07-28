Runway Outré is calling artists and fashion designers to create sculptural clothing that is surprising, intense, exhilarating and just plain creative using a majority of materials not customarily used for clothing and in an unexpected manner.

Runway Outré is calling artists and fashion designers to create sculptural clothing that is surprising, intense, exhilarating and just plain creative using a majority of materials not customarily used for clothing and in an unexpected manner, according to a press release. The challenge is for artists to design a wearable outfit constructed predominately of materials made from nontraditional and unconventional sources both natural and man-made such as plastic, paper, rubber, reeds, or clay, or an infinite variety of new or recycled materials. The visual look of the garment must be of unusual and non-conventional materials.

Submissions are due Sept. 15. Email a .jpg of your submission to libertyartsgallery@gmail.com with the subject “Runway Outré Submission.”

The Avant Garde Runway Outre` show will take place at Liberty Arts on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 108 W. Miner Street in Yreka. www.libertyartsyreka.org is funded in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency.