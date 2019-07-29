Jack E. Ratliff, age 45, and “Little Jack” Ratliff, age 13, will be remembered for their happy and helpful natures after succumbing to injuries when a semi collided with the rear of their Jeep Cherokee on the morning of June 20.

The Siskiyou County community came together to support Lydia Ratliff of Weed, who lost both her husband and son in a traffic collision on Highway 97 last month.

Lydia’s friends and co-workers at Mt. Shasta Brewing Co., including Shana Hampton and Jeff and Ariel Dickens organized a well-attended barbecue smokeoff on June 30. They sold more than 200 tasting tickets and all the people who barbecued donated their time and meat. Local businesses provided generous donations, said Hampton.

Jack E. Ratliff, age 45, and “Little Jack” Ratliff, age 13, will be remembered for their happy and helpful natures after succumbing to injuries when a semi collided with the rear of their Jeep Cherokee on the morning of June 20.

A Go Fund Me campaign online has exceeded its goal of $5,000 to help Lydia with “The Jacks” final expenses.

“A big thank you to Solano’s and CLT Logging. Also Mt. Shasta Brewing Company for donating half of beer sales and the staff donated their time,” Hampton said.

Exquisite Jewelry donated two pieces of jewelry and many other of local businesses donated gift cards. Weed Tattoo Company donated $1,000 worth of tattoos and the Forever Blue Tattoo Collective donated $400 worth of tattooing. The band Wind Fields donated their time and provided live music for the event.

In addition, several goodies were donated for a dessert auction, Hampton said.

“It took a village to put this together, so many different people donated so much of their time,” said Hampton. “The selfless act of others made this event the success it was.”

Those who wish to support Lydia further can do so online at https://bit.ly/2x9lphf. You may also send a check in Lydia’s name to the Mount Shasta Brewery, where she has worked for the past four years. A bank account will be set up to keep the funds, said Kalayjian. The Mount Shasta Brewery’s address is 360 College Avenue, Weed CA, 96094.