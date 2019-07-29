Through a series of public meetings, it was determined that any grant funding would specifically go toward demolishing and reconstructing the pool and bathhouse to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reconfiguring the neighboring little league field, and creating a new side entrance to the park to increase safe vehicle drop-offs.

Two groups of local citizens applauded a decision by the Yreka City Council on Thursday to submit an application for Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant Funds for the Ringe Pool and Park Renovation Project. Approval of the application could mean up to $8.5 million in funding for the City of Yreka to replace Ringe Pool and make a number of improvements to the park area as well.

Through a series of public meetings, it was determined that any grant funding would specifically go toward demolishing and reconstructing the pool and bathhouse to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, reconfiguring the neighboring little league field, and creating a new side entrance to the park to increase safe vehicle drop-offs. Other amenities included in the application are a drinking fountain, new picnic tables, landscaping and an ADA-compliant path/

Yreka City Manager Steven Baker noted that the hope is by installing a pool enclosure, the pool’s season can be extended. He explained that the ability to extend the season could enhance the grant application.

Only about 15 percent of submitted applications are actually approved, Baker said. The deadline to submit the application is Aug. 5.

A member of the Ringe Pool and Park Committee explained that rebuilding the pool is “a key park of a vision for revitalizing the community.” She added that rebuilding Ringe Pool and Park should be viewed as “a wonderful opportunity, not a risk.”

Yreka Mayor Joan Smith Freeman noted that if the city’s grant is approved and the new pool is built, there will be some risk when it comes to maintenance. Baker loosely estimated that annual maintenance of the pool and facilities may be around $250,000, and the city doesn’t yet know where it will come up with money to pay for that upkeep. The council members agreed that if the application is approved, they will need to meet at a later date to discuss details like paying for maintenance.

Council member Debbie Baird expressed her hope that the city may be able to bring in some money for the pool if groups like Yreka High School and College of the Siskiyous utilize the facilities.

There won’t be any money brought in by pool entrance fees, because the grant the city is applying for is meant specifically for low income communities. That means if the city’s application is accepted, it can’t charge a fee for people to use the pool.

The council members voted unanimously to submit the grant application to rebuild the pool. Notice of which applications have been accepted is expected to be issued in December.