Backpacks, school supplies, free haircuts and much more

The Taft Police Officers Association is sponsoring a back-to-school event with free backpacks and school supplies to help get local grade school children ready for the new school year.

Backpacks and Badges for kids in grades K-8 will be held on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the auditorium at the West Side Recreation and Park District, 500 Cascade Place

But Backpacks and Badges will have a whole lot more.

There will be free haircuts, free food and plenty games and other activities.

In addition, kids will also get to meet officers from all local law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Fire Department and get an up-close look at police cars and fire engines.

It's one of two events to make sure local school kids have everything they need regardless of their family income.

The annual Back to School event hosted by the First Assembly of God Church will be held on Aug. 10