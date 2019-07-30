Judy Bushy lives along the wild and scenic Klamath River in the town of Happy Camp. Contact her at (530) 493-5248 or 530-493-2900; email her at klamathneighbors @yahoo.com; or PO Box 375, Happy Camp, CA 96039-0375.

What a beautiful summer we have had so far along the wild and scenic Klamath River! It seemed a silly thing last week to venture forth to other places, but necessity required it. My husband required routine medical appointments in Yreka, Redding, Crescent City and Redding again and most were scheduled for three days of busy travel.

Of course there is beautiful scenery any which way you travel from Happy Camp. To the east is the State of Jefferson Scenic Byway. To the West is the Bigfoot Byway, and going over to 199 in Oregon brings to the Redwood Highway – one we don’t often travel. Highway 299 from the coast to Redding was also beautiful in places, but burned out areas were very sad.

Before these trips began, I was able to stop by the Siskiyou County Museum and picked up a handy helper for the travels around the county. The Friends of the Siskiyou County Museum have a “passport” available. They’re available at 910 Main Street in Yreka and participants can stamp their page after seeing wonderful things available there. Don’t miss the outdoor museum as well.

Then last Saturday at the Karuk Reunion, I was able to go to the People’s Center. It’s a great place to learn about regalia, basket-weaving, and all sorts of cultural practices and history in our area There’s even a dugout canoe and you can see how the Karuk net fish in the Klamath River. I forgot to get my passport stamped but the People’s Center is a good place to visit again. There are so many fascinating books and beautiful things made by Native American craftspeople in the gift shop.

While you are in Happy Camp, take awhile to dip your toes in cool creek waters, go rafting or kayaking, or even camp overnight in one of the private or Forest Service Campgrounds.

If you wish to try panning for gold, you can stop in at the New 49er’s Prospecting Club. Many families travel from long distances to try their luck at panning for gold, and some find treasures. Even if you don’t find a treasured gold nugget, just the fun of splashing in the water, playing in the River Park, and meeting other people looking for outdoor family fun is an enriching experience. Visit Happy Camp, we’d love to have you!

The museum passport quotes Maira Rafman: “A visit to a museum is a search for beauty, truth, and meaning in our lives. Go to museums as often as you can.”

Very close to Yreka is the Montague Depot Museum. This museum is especially fun for railroad enthusiasts. When the Blue Goose Train was running from Yreka to Montague we took an energetic bunch Cub Scouts on the train to go see the museum. That was years ago, so I’ll go again to get the Montague Depot Museum stamp in my Passport.

Tulelake has the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. History buffs can visit the outdoor sites, the Tule Lake Segregation Center and Camp Tulelake. The Butte Valley Museum and Historical Society on Highway 97 in Dorris is under development. You can view the outdoor exhibits currently available. You can’t get a stamp in Dorris, but you are invited to make a sketch or take a selfie.

Another Tulelake place to visit is the Lava Beds National Monument. This is a rugged landscape with signs of volcanic eruptions on the Medicine Lake shield volcano. Check in at the Visitor’s Center about caving in more than 700 caves in the area. With all those caves you can learn about bats, too.

The Lava Beds Native American rock art sites, historic battlefields and a high desert wilderness experience await you. This was where the Modoc War took place 1872 to 1873 and a small number of Native Americans used the familiar terrain to tactical advantage.

Have you seen a Western Tanager? This red-headed bird with yellow breast is one of many varieties you can see in and around the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge. The KBNWR Visitor Center in Tulelake is great for wildlife and birding enthusiasts. Bring your birding guide, binoculars and camera. The National Wildlife Refuge System, within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, manages a national network of lands and waters set aside to conserve America’s fish, wildlife, and plants.

In Scott Valley, you can visit the Etna Museum by the Native Daughters of the Golden West. Although I haven’t been there, I have visited the Fort Jones Museum on Main Street in Fort Jones, but I’ll go again and get a Passport Stamp!!

In South Siskiyou, you’ll want to visit the Weed Historic Lumbertown Museum, named after Abner Weed who bought land for a lumber mill in 1890. Now I have a good reason to explore as I need a stamp for my passport!

The Sisson Museum, on Old Sage Road in Mount Shasta offers knowledge about the geologic history of the area. There’s also a fish hatchery, three exhibit halls and special events.

South of Mt. Shasta is the McCloud Heritage Junction Museum. McCloud was a “Company Town” until it was sold to U.S. Plywood in 1963 and combines railroad and logging the way a mill town did back in the day. In fact, this weekend starting Friday is the Lumberjack Fiesta. Sounds like what the Bigfoot Jamboree used to be!

To complete the last of 14 museums in Siskiyou County, you’ll need to go to Dunsmuir, which is south on I-5. If you are fortunate, you may be able to sleep in a caboose in this railroad town as well.

We ended our trip at the Turtle Bay Exploratory Park, sharing all the things to see with our granddaughter. You don’t have to go far to find places explore! What’s your favorite adventure for this summer?