“I think people are going to be totally blown away with the tapping,” said 15 year old Akasha Kirby, one of the performers in Shasta Studio’s Summer Theater Camp. The group of youngsters is busy rehearsing for their upcoming musical, “Crazy for You,” at College of the Siskiyous on Aug. 2, 3 and 4.

Kids ages 8 to 16 put on the show, which is perfected during just four weeks of camp, held at Mount Shasta City Park. Participants this year had to try out for their part, many of which involve tap dancing in the classic Gershwin musical.

Kirby also predicted that the crowd will be impressed that the show is put on entirely by talented child performers. It’s directed by Emmy Award winning Broadway performer Wendy James.

Behr Marshall, age 15, plays the lead role of Bobby. He has participated in James’s camps for the past four years.

He said he’s excited to connect with the audience along with Katey Wetmore, age 15, one of the other leads – who plays the part of his love interest, Polly Baker.

“I love the chance to entertain,” said Wetmore. “I love watching everyone in the audience get wrapped up in this false world and then get snapped back to reality at the end.”

Linnea Dolf, 15, has participated in the Summer Theater Camps since their inception in 2013, when the play was “Pirates!” She said the dancing in this year’s performance is stepped up substantially and that the plays get better, year after year.

Twelve year old Kylene Mitchell, who plays the part of Patsy, said she enjoys the comedy of the play and 12 year old Dean (Mr. Sangler) said he likes how acting lets him get creative.

Ryan Mitchell, 15, said he’s mainly a sports guy, but there’s something special about theater because everyone roots for everyone else.

Arielle Saryon, age 11, is playing the part of Moose in the play. As you can imagine, Moose looks nothing like petite redhead Saryon. She got the part by accident but she said she’s excited to portray a “big stinky guy” that talks deep and sings loudly.

Kirby added that she enjoys getting out of her shell and becoming a different person altogether.

“Theatre does wonders for kids,” said James. “They create a family, tell a story, express themselves and make magic, all at the same time. I am proud to be able to help them achieve that.”

Participants attend theater camp through the month of July and learn about all aspects of live theater. “Crazy for You” is the 7th annual production.

Last year, the performance was “The Lion King.” Other performances include “Shrek Jr.,” “Willy Wonka Jr.,” “Peter Pan Jr.,” “Once on this Island,” and “Pirates!”

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 3 with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Aug. 4 at COS’s Ford Theater. General admission is $15, or $10 for students and seniors. You may also purchase a family 4-pack special for $35.