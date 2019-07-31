A Delta Air Lines pilot suspected of being intoxicated was removed from a flight moments before takeoff Tuesday.

The incident happened at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, CNN reports.

The flight to San Diego had been fully boarded when the 37-year-old pilot, identified as Gabriel Lyle Schroeder, was arrested, according to an airport spokesman.

The pilot had apparently aroused suspicions when he left the security line after noticing that enhanced screening measures were in place, CNN said. He returned later and made it through the line before getting on the plane.

Police say they found a container of alcohol in Schroeder's possession at the time of his arrest. Toxicology results are pending.

"Delta's alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation," the Atlanta-based carrier said in a written statement obtained by CNN. "Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation."

The flight eventually departed after a new pilot was secured.