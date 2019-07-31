Dante Scarnecchia, Tom Harrell will be enshrined

Taft College has announced its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

The TC Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have had a major impact on the College and awardees may be chosen from former students, teams, coaches, administrators, faculty, staff and community members who have excelled through competition, made a difference in the lives of our students or been strong supporters of Taft College.

All nominees were distinguished and well qualified with significant contributions to Taft College.

Biographical information for the Class of 2019 Hall of Fame inductees will be available on the Taft

College website. The 2019 Inductees are:

•Outstanding Team – 1966 Football Team

•Outstanding Coach – Tom Harrell

•Distinguished Alumni – Dante Scarnecchia

•Distinguished Classified/Management – Debbie Hegeman

•Outstanding Male Athlete – Otis Smith

•Extraordinary Service – Patricia Bench

Taft College invites you to celebrate and honor the many accomplishments of the inductees with us!

The Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at OT’s Cookhouse in Taft. The awards reception will begin at 5:00 pm, and the program at 6:00 pm. Ticket price is $75, and the deadline to purchase a ticket is Friday, November 1 st . After the deadline, tickets will be available on a space available basis only.