Kern County congressman and others write letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Congressman Kevin McCarthy led a bicameral letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar and Acting Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dr. Norman Sharpless requesting the inclusion of Coccidioidomycosis, commonly referred to as Valley Fever, in the FDA’s Tropical Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV) Program.

"Drug development is a complicated, time-consuming, and capital-intensive process. This undertaking only becomes that much more difficult when a disease afflicts a smaller population of individuals,” the Representatives and Senators wrote. “Given the extremely low prevalence in developed nations and resulting lack of a feasible market, combined with the disease disproportionately impacting poor and marginalized populations—including pregnant women, children, and minorities—we believe Valley Fever merits inclusion on this list based on criteria set forth in statute and regulation so that vouchers can help expedite the development of treatments and preventions of this terrible infectious disease, both here at home and in developing countries in Central and South America.”

U.S. Senators Martha McSally and John Cornyn, and Representatives David Schweikert (AZ-06), Ken Calvert (CA-42), Paul Cook (CA-08), Duncan Hunter (CA-52), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Tom McClintock (CA-04), Devin Nunes (CA-21), and Rob Bishop (UT-01) joined McCarthy on this letter.





