Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner came to Maricopa recently for a town hall meeting. Scrivner, representing the second district, updated residents on the current budget situation and then talk about other matters that just came up.

He said a new contract agreement reached with the Kern Law Enforcement Association, which represents Kern County Sheriff's deputies, will make them the highest paid law enforcement officers in Kern County and make a big difference in retaining deputies trained here at taxpayer expense.

He also talked about the impacts the new Tejon Tribe casino will have on the area, proving additional income to the county for law enforcement and jobs.

Scrivner fielded numerous questions about law enforcement and crime (Maricopa contract with the KCSO for both law enforcement and fire protection) before city officials stepped up and fielded questions about local issues.